Argus Group, which includes Argus Insurance Agencies Ltd, FirstUnited Insurance Brokers Ltd and Island Insurance Brokers Ltd, has donated €10,000 to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

A group spokesperson said: “Argus Group is, and always has been, an organisation focused on giving back to the communities where we live and work. As a group that grew from strong local roots, we are firmly entrenched in our local connections. The idea to support the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation came from a desire to help individuals and families, regardless of religion, race or gender, in need of help during the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19. It is a privilege to serve our community through our corporate social responsibility activities.”

This initiative forms part of an ongoing focus by Argus Insurance Agencies Ltd, FirstUnited Insurance Brokers Ltd and Island Insurance Brokers Ltd to contribute to the well-being of the community through volunteerism and responsibility for the environment.

The public can learn more about the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation online at www.foodbanklifeline.com and discover the activities which the organisation runs thanks to the donations of volunteers’ time, goods and cash they receive.

For more information on the Argus Group, visit www.argus.com.mt/, http://firstunited.com.mt/ and www.islandins.com/IIB.