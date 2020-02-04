Argus Insurance Agencies Limited moved to its new larger office in Tower Business Centre, Swatar to support the company’s expansion

The opening of the new office underscores the strategic importance of Argus Group’s operations in Malta fostering the company’s growth.

The new office is situated on the first floor of Tower Business Centre, in Swatar, with direct access to Birkirkara bypass, a strategic, central and easily accessible location, which offers underground parking facilities at level minus four for its clients and business counterparts.

“This is an exciting moment for Argus. The company’s goal is to reinforce and expand its presence in Malta, servicing clients efficiently at the new modern premises and through its Tied Insurance Intermediaries and well-established network of brokers. I would like to thank all of our hard-working employees for making this day a reality,” said John Doherty from Argus.

With nearly 25 years of diversified experience in the insurance business, having actively contributed to the growth of Argus Insurance in Bermuda, Doherty joined Argus Malta last November. He will lead the Argus team and its operations to the next level.

Argus Insurance Agencies Limited offers a broad range of high quality general insurance products to both commercial and individual clients. For more information, visit www.argus.com.mt