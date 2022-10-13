Coiffed to perfection and sporting the latest pedicure, some 70 cats will be parading with their tails held high before three international judges at this weekend’s cat show.

Several felines — among them Bengals, British shorthairs, Exotics, Kurilian Bobtails, Maine Coons, Munchkins (also known as sausage cats), Ragdolls, Persians, Russian Blue, Scottish fold, Siberians, and more — will be putting their best paw forward in the hope of clinching one of the top prizes.

Organised by the Malta Feline Guardians Club, the Malta World Cat Federation Jubilee International Cat Show is being held on Saturday and Sunday at Montekristo Estates in Ħal Farruġ Road, Siġġiewi.

Apart from getting the chance to admire the very diverse cats, visitors will get to watch a couple of classes where the judges will share their knowledge on what characteristics they look for in each breed.

Cats with crooked teeth, poor coat texture, untrimmed nails, a kinked tail, weeping eyes and a too-flat or too-high skull will get points docked. It is not uncommon for cat owners to spend hours grooming their cats to perfection before a show, and having a long-haired cat requires time and commitment.

Depending on the breed, judges will award points for the cat’s body, the shape of its head, eyes, coat texture and condition.

Entrance to this weekend’s jubilee show is free.

Doors to Montekristo's Renaissance Hall will be open between 10am and 6pm on both days.

More information on the Malta Feline Guardians Club is available here.