Updated 4pm with photos

The Armed Forces of Malta were searching the Grand Harbour on Friday afternoon following reports that a person fell into the sea just beneath Fort St Elmo.

An AFM spokesperson told Times of Malta the police were informed, at around 2.15pm, that a person had fallen into the sea. A search began soon after.

No more details were available by 4pm.

The armed forces launched a helicopter. Photo; Chris Sant Fournier