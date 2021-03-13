Two armed and masked intruders posing as food delivery drivers left tenants of a Sliema apartment block reeling in shock on Friday night.

Tenants believe the two men were out to burgle one of the apartments but had their attempt foiled by a tenant who happened to make his way home just in time.

"My neighbour got out of the lift and found these two guys, dressed in full black and balaclava masks," a resident who lives on the same floor the assailants allegedly targeted told Times of Malta.

Armed intruders snuck into the Sliema apartment block on Friday night. Armed intruders snuck into the Sliema apartment block on Friday night.

The two men were carrying a food delivery bag and a gun, he said.

“My neighbour told me how they pushed them to the ground, yelled ‘shut the f**k up’ and ran off,” the distraught resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

The tenant was just returning home to the fifth-floor apartment where they live.

The eyewitness who spoke to Times of Malta recalled hearing a scream and rushing out into the common area.

“At first I thought it was a domestic fight, but then I ran out into the corridor," the eyewitness said.

The assaulted neighbour was lying on the ground. "They screamed even more when they saw me, they were still in shock,” the eyewitness stated.

Several residents in the apartment block saw one of the two suspects carrying a red Time-to-Eat bag on their shoulder, the eyewitness added.

Neighbours immediately called the police and reported the incident, which happened at around 9.30pm. Police officers showed up on the scene at about 10.30pm, according to the neighbours’ account.

“They were very helpful, and we were lucky because this could have gone south very easily,” one of the neighbours stated.

Questions sent to the police about the reported incident had not yet been replied to at the time of writing.

An administrator for the apartment block, situated on The Strand, confirmed that the Friday night incident had taken place. The administrator declined to share CCTV footage of the incident, saying the police had not yet asked for a copy of it.