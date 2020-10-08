A masked and hooded man armed with a knife entered a shop in St Paul’s Bay on Wednesday and demanded money from the saleswoman.

The police said the incident happened at a shop in Triq il-Ħalel at 6.45pm.

The shop was being manned by a 25-year-old Hungarian woman.

On taking the money, the thief also grabbed 10 packets of cigarettes and escaped. No one was injured.

An inquiry is being held and the police are investigating.