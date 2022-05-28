The police are searching for three thieves who carried out an armed robbery in a garage in Birkirkara at around 7am on Saturday.

In a statement, the police said it was informed of a robbery in a garage in Karm Żerafa street in Birkirkara. The three men, armed with a firearm, entered the garage where they came face to face with a 53-year-old man.

The police said the thieves tied the man up by this hands and stole a "considerable amount" of money before fleeing the scene of the crime. The police did not say how much was stolen.

The man was given medical assistance as he was found to be sufferring from shock.

The police said a search for the three men is still underway. Duty magistrate Astrid May Grima has been informed of the case and an inquiry has been launched.