A man suspected of carrying out two armed robberies in two days has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to charges.

Clint Zammit, a 31-year-old with an unknown address, was escorted to court on Friday after he was arrested over the two robberies which allegedly took place on January 19 and 20 at two stores in Gżira and Sliema respectively.

The man was charged with two separate instances of aggravated theft, holding his victims against their will and being in possession of an unlicensed weapon.

The first hold-up was at a shop in Triq Nazju Ellul, Gżira on Sunday at around 9.30pm, the second on Monday at a shop in Triq Imrabat, Sliema at around 8:30pm.

Mr Zammit burst into both shops and demanded money while wielding a knife and with his face partly covered with a scarf, the prosecution claimed.

After taking the cash, he would step outside, dropping his facial covering, they alleged.

Investigators subsequently identified the suspect through CCTV footage. He was tracked down by officers from the Violent Crimes Unit at a Gżira apartment.

At his arraignment before Magistrate Charmaine Galea, the man pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was denied and the accused was remanded in custody.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Colin Sheldon prosecuted.

Lawyer Joseph Brincat was legal aid counsel.