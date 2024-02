A person armed with a knife held up a shop in Santa Venera on Saturday evening and made off with cash.

The police said on Sunday the shop where the incident took place is in Triq il-Kanun. The theft was carried out at around 7pm.

The armed thief demanded money from the salesperson and escaped with cash.

No one was injured.

The police are on the lookout for the thief.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.