A masked man entered a shop in Żabbar and stole money at knifepoint on Sunday evening.

The thief entered the Triq il-Labour store at around 8.15pm and demanded that the cashiers – a 49-year-old woman from Kirkop and a 42-year-old man from Vittoriosa – hand over money.

He stole an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the store.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry into the case, which is also the subject of a police investigation.