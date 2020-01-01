An armed thief stormed into a Fgura restaurant early on Wednesday morning, stole money from the cash register and fled, terrorising the establishment’s 68-year-old owner.

The man entered the restaurant on Triq il-Kuluvert at around 12.45am and was armed with a sharp object, the police said in a statement about the theft.

He got away with cash and cheques from the restaurant till and then escaped.

The restaurant owner, who is also from Fgura, was inside the building at the time of the crime. Luckily, he was not hurt in the incident.