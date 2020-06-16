Arminia Bielefeld sealed their first promotion to the Bundesliga since being relegated in 2009 on Tuesday, despite not playing, after nearest rivals Hamburg drew 1-1 at home to Osnabrueck.

The result guarantees Bielefeld, who crushed Dynamo Dresden 4-0 on Monday, a top-two finish in Germany's second tier which puts them back into the Bundesliga for the first time in 11 years.

Two former German champions in Hamburg, who are second, and Stuttgart, are vying for the last automatic promotion place.

Stuttgart are currently third, which carries a relegation/promotion play-off at the end of the season against the side which finishes third-from-bottom in the Bundesliga.