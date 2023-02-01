Utility billing company ARMS Ltd has appointed a new CEO.

Joseph Attard replaces Silvio Scerri, who was appointed to lead the state-run company in November 2018.

Attard joins ARMS from another state-run agency, INDIS Malta, which is responsible for operating government-owned industrial estates. He first joined that agency as an architect and civil engineer and gradually rose up the ranks to serve as its CEO.

He was replaced at that agency by Keith Fenech earlier this month.

Before his time at INDIS - formerly Malta Industrial Parks - Attard worked with the Malta Transport Authority and Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools and also spent stints in Tunisia and Iraq, working on infrastructural projects.

In a brief statement announcing his appointment, ARMS wished its new CEO success in the role and thanked Scerri for his “sterling” work throughout his tenure.