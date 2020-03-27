ARMS' branches in Blata l-Bajda, Valletta and Gozo will be temporarily closed as from Monday to protect the wellbeing of customers and also the company's employees.

Customers can instead send an email on customercare@arms.com.mt pr call on 8007 2222 from Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm.

Customers are also being encouraged to use the company's online facilities for the following:

From applying for a service to making an amendment, clients can download application forms, fill them in and forward them by email. These can also be deposited in a box at the Blata l-Bajda branch. Cheque payments can be posted in this box or sent via post. E-forms are available for all services on the eID system, and can be filled online.

All bill payments can be processed from the safety of customers’ homes through ARMS' online portal, internet banking (BOV, APS, HSBC, LOMBARD, and BNF), direct debit, by writing down credit card details on the back of the utility bill and posting it to ARMS, or through a standing order.

Water and electricity meter readings can also be sent through ARMS' online portal. ARMS’ meter readers are sending an text message to customers and following up with a phone call.