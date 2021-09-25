A pensioner whose account was debited nearly €2,500 for two decades of water and electricity bills, which he says are not his, will soon learn whether he is to be refunded.

ARMS Ltd has been looking into the case of Kenneth Scifo, 76, and officials held a meeting with him this week.

Scifo maintains that he never signed for or lived in the Qawra residence he is being billed for, but despite raising this case numerous times with Enemalta and ARMS Ltd over the years, the account remained under his name.

Case too old to have records

In a meeting on Wednesday, ARMS Ltd officials told him they would rectify the issue if investigations proved the account was not his.

One complication, however, is that ARMS Ltd, which was set up in 2009 to take over water and electricity billing from Water Services Corporation and Enemalta, do not have records dating back so far.

This means they cannot verify Scifo’s claim he had never signed for the meter, since they do not have the original form setting up the account.

“Who signed for the meter? Surely, they should be able to show me this, if they are billing me for it, because I’ll continue saying what I’ve said for all these years, that it was not me,” Scifo said.

Scifo himself does not have records of his correspondence with Enemalta or the meeting he had with an Enemalta official in the past, who had assured him the issue had been taken care of.

I’ll be content if they just give me back the money

“Most of the time, I spoke to them over the phone,” he said.

The money was debited from his account recently on the strength of a judicial letter.

Scifo told Times of Malta that he had always paid his bills and just wanted this issue to be resolved, so that he could move on.

“I don’t like being in debt and while I should seek compensation for all these years of fighting this, I’ll be content if they just give me back the money they took from me unjustly and take my name off that bill that is not mine,” he said.