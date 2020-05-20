The Armed Forces of Malta have every intention of continuing to use the Pembroke firing ranges, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri told parliament on Wednesday.
He was replying to a question by Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina.
The ranges, now mostly in a dilapidated state, go back to 1910 when they were built by the British forces. They were originally used for rifle and musket firing.
They were later used for machine-gun firing and, for a time, for practice in the firing of rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) and Bofors guns.
There were originally up to seven ranges, some 914.5 m (1000 yards) long. Only two are now used. They are also used as assault courses.
The Planning Authority issued a protection order for the ranges in 2010.
The British forces while based in Malta also used firing ranges overlooking Golden Bay.
