Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has filed an official report with the Electoral Commission against Prime Minister Robert Abela and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana for "corrupt practices".

In a letter to the Commission, Cassola said:

"They are distributing million, supposedly as a stimulus for recovery from COVID, to Maltese voters... These two are just part of a caretaker government and have no right to distribute the people's money in the middle of an election campaign in which they are taking part as candidates. This is a clear case of corrupt practice," he said.

Tax rebates and cost-of-living cheques are currently being sent out "to help people during these challenging times" according to Caruana.

He said on Monday the government had committed itself to disburse this money “in advance” together with the additional cost-of-living cheque.

Cassola said he requested the Electoral Commission to take "immediate action".

A copy of his report, he said, was also being sent to the OSCE/OIHDR Election Expert Team, which is monitoring elections in Malta.