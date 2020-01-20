Nature has the power to produce active ingredients with a unique force. Puressentiel’s expertise is to select them, understand their effects and associate them for one’s health and well-being. Their mission: draw on the very best from nature, in an eco-friendly and eco-responsible way, in order to make it

accessible to everyone in its purest and most essential form.

Isabelle and Marco Pacchioni, founders of Puressentiel Laboratory, aim to offer products based on 100 per cent organic and pure essential oils.

“We continuously test their efficacy and safety. We are proud to use these products ourselves every day,” they say.

Puressentiel products are made for everyday use, by the whole family.

“While we know our lifestyles evolve, so does our daily care. By founding Puressentiel, we created the first aromatherapy laboratory, with a total respect for humans and nature. The Puressentiel range is essential to your health and brings you the efficacy of nature,” the Pacchionis say.