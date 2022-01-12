Between May 13 and 18, almost 1,000 athletes from 25 different countries will be travelling to Malta to take part in the first ever Special Olympics Invitational Games.

In a Business Breakfast held at the Cottonera Sport Complex, Dr Lydia Abela, the president of Special Olympics Malta, said that this event is the start-up of 2022 and it will lead us to the run up towards the Games.

Dr Abela thanked the dedicated organising committee for the energy and effort they are putting for the Games to be a success.

She thanked also the associations for their involvement not only in the games but it their work with young adults and kids over the years.

Dr Abela said she is proud to lead this team and she is sure that in May, Malta will be centre of sport and inclusivity.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta