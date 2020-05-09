Around €12 million is to be distributed to roughly 7,000 public sector workers for grievances dating back more than 30 years.

The funds will be allocated to four separate compensation schemes concerning members of corps established before 1979, former port workers and members of the police.

Applicants have until July 31 to submit their claim, with payments to be disbursed later this year following a verification process. It is the fourth consecutive year that the government is unveiling such grievance schemes, in line with an electoral promise.

In total, almost €50 million is to be disbursed through the multi-year compensation schemes.

The schemes affect workers who:

Officially entered the public service after January 16, 1979 but who worked in a government department prior to that date, albeit not as public workers





Were employed with a public corporation or entity after having worked with a work corps established prior to 1979





Worked with the Gas Board until its dissolution and were subsequently employed by Enemalta





Were apprentices with the Malta Electricity Board until this was dissolved and then were subsequently hired by Enemalta





Port workers licenced between April 4, 1973 and June 1, 2007





Police members who worked overtime between September 1, 1993 and December 31, 2009.

People who joined corps set up after 1979 are not eligible to apply for these schemes. Those who applied under similar schemes in recent years need not reapply, with payments calculated based on information submitted by applicants in previous years. An exception is in cases when the beneficiary has died.

According to government calculations, the schemes will affect roughly 4,000 public sector workers, 600 port workers and 2,500 former police constables, sergeants or sergeant-majors.

Family Minister Michael Falzon said the government was committed to disbursing the funds despite the sudden impact COVID-19 had left on public finances.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna echoed that, saying that while the government had no legal obligation to fork out grievances payments, it wanted to do so.

Applications should be sent to the Social Security Department at 38, Ordnance Street, Valletta VLT 1021 or by email to socialsecurity@gov.mt. For help, dial helpline 25903000.