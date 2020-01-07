Around 17,500 Labour Party members will be eligible to vote in Saturday’s ballot to elect a new party leader, the party revealed on Tuesday.

Voting will start at 8am and end at 8pm and paid-up members will not have to walk too far to cast their vote, with the party having organised voting stations at Labour Party clubs in each of Malta’s 13 electoral districts.

The party will also be providing transport for voters from the centre of towns and villages to the voting stations.

Party members applaud outgoing leader Joseph Muscat. Video: Ivan Martin

Advanced voting will take place at the Labour Party’s Ħamrun headquarters on Wednesday and will be available to those who applied for it beforehand.

Chris Fearne and Robert Abela are in the running to replace Joseph Muscat as party leader and, therefore, prime minister.

Addressing an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday, Dean Hili, the chairman of the Labour Party’s electoral commission, said the process so far had been “transparent and fair”.

A result should be out by the early hours of Sunday morning, he said.

A motion for the election read out by PL president Daniel Micallef was approved unanimously.

The party did not provide an exact number of eligible voters.