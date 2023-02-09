Almost 2,000 runners have registered to take part in the 38th Malta Marathon, an event that returns to the calendar three years after its last edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race, which includes the Half Marathon (21.097 km) and the Marathon (42.195), is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 26.

The race will get under way in Mdina with the finish line, as per tradition, set in Sliema with a 200-metre elevation drop from start to finish.

Also scheduled over the distance of 21.097km is the Malta Endo Walkathon.

A few have been made to the routes that have been used over the past 5 years. The major change to both routes is in Mrieħel.

