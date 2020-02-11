Some 30 members of the police traffic section have been arrested so far as part of an investigation into alleged fraud, the police said on Tuesday evening.

The investigation was exclusively revealed by Times of Malta on Tuesday morning.

In a statement in the evening, the police said investigations are continuing. They are being carried out by the Economic Crimes Unit.

A magisterial inquiry is also under way.

The investigation is focused on overtime abuse in what is considered to be a major racket revealed by a whistleblower. Several members of the corps had allegedly been claiming overtime for jobs they never reported for or carried out.

The police said a contingency plan had been prepared to ensure that traffic laws will continue to be enforced.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, when questioned by Times of Malta, would not say whether officers from other sections were also involved in the racket. He said he always insisted that any alleged wrongdoing, whoever it might involve, had to be investigated.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said it was good that the police force was investigating its own people.

“This confirms that we have a functioning police force. If these investigations lead to people being taken to court or to disciplinary action being taken, then that is what will happen,” Dr Abela said.

The police repeated their call, first made in the morning, for anyone having any information about abuse to come forward, phone 2294 2201 or email internalaffairs.police@gov.mt

Confidentiality will be respected.