Some 3,900 families will receive a €250 top-up to their usual in-work benefit, Family Minister Michael Falzon said on Friday.

The in-work benefit was introduced in 2013 to encourage people to join the workforce.

Additionally, working couples and parents will enjoy an increase in this benefit as from November. The upcoming payment in July covers the previous three months, while the November handout covers from July till September.

How will it work?

Working couples

The maximum income to be eligible for the benefit has increased from €24,000 to €26,000 per year.

The benefit has increased by €100 a year for those with an income not that does not exceed €18,111, by €50 per year for those whose income ranges between €18,112 and €22,811 and €30 per year for those whose income ranges between €22,812 and €26,000.

Couple where only one person works

The maximum income has increased from €17,813 to €22,000 per year, while the benefits will increase by €80 per year.

Single Parents



The maximum income increased from €17,312 to €18,200, while the benefit increased by €50 per year.

