Almost half of the Maltese community living in Scotland are struggling to feed themselves and their families after being made redundant, their chairman has warned.

Rennie Schriener has appealed for help from the Maltese and expats living across the world, to donate what they can to put together emergency food packages to feed around 4,500 Maltese Scots. There are around 10,000 Maltese living in Scotland.

The Maltese expat explained that he is trying to raise enough money to put together and mail out £100 emergency food packages which contain Maltese food stuffs like kunserva and pasta, which can help those in need.

The Maltese Association Scotland has so far calculated that their supplies will allow them to put together 7,000 emergency packages, while more will be needed as families continue to wait for financial support.

He said that the group is a wide spectrum of old and young Maltese, single people and large families, all feeling the pinch of being made redundant or facing a sudden economic downturn brought on by the virus.

The past three weeks have seen Schriener’s phone and Facebook messenger explode with calls and messages from Maltese Scots up and down the country, from Edinburgh to Shetland, asking for help.

He explained that Maltese have been struggling to get through to the Job Centre to register being made redundant. Those few who are being kept on, will not see a penny until at least June, he warned.

“There are 400 Maltese people who working in retail who are in the same situation. They can’t get through. Easter is coming and it will get worse.”

“There is one guy who was working security at Edinburgh Airport, was paid off and let go on Monday. He complained that he has been on the phone with them for almost 15 hours a day since then, trying to register with Job Centre.”

Schriener added that he also has young families calling out for help. One of those is a plumber and father of three. The plumber has not been able to work for past two weeks, resorting to selling his tools to buy food.

“They were looking into taking a loan out from the bank but the bank said it would demand a 40 per cent interest on their repayments. Now they are relying on what they can afford to feed themselves.

“I am checking on them regularly and they are one of my priorities for food packages,” he said.

If you would like to help, you can reach out to the Maltese Association Scotland on Facebook.