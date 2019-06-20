A group of 67 migrants disembarked in Malta on Friday afternoon following a rescue operation by the Armed Forces.

The migrants - all men - were taken to Haywharf on an army patrol boat.

It has been a busy 24 hours for the AFM, with 76 migrants being brought to Malta on Thursday after they were rescued to the south of the island.

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Some of those on board told authorities they were from Ghana, Guinea and south Sudan.

The incident comes just one day after more than 100 migrants were feared drowned in a shipwreck off Libya.

Earlier in July, 44 migrants, including a baby, were brought to Malta after a rescue at sea.