Over the past two years, ARQ Group has supported the gaming community through its Gaming Compliance Forum, designed to bring together stakeholders and regulators on a regular basis to discuss current topics and relevant regulatory developments.

Initially, COVID-19 disrupted all plans for these educational and networking sessions this year, but one exceptional online event is taking place in December.

This initiative will focus on the findings of the compliance examinations that the FIAU and the MGA conducted during 2020.

It is public knowledge that supervisory action has been scaled up in the past months and this has even resulted in administrative penalties being imposed on operators in various sectors, including the gaming sector.

This increase in enforcement action is evidently a call for more caution, for internal reform and possibly more investment in compliance. Gaming operators, in fact, are keen to understand better what the main deficiencies identified by the authorities are and what they can do to be better prepared for their inspections. They would also like to have more insight on the expectations of the regulatory bodies and whether their own interpretation of the requirements is aligned with these expectations.

ARQ has, therefore, decided to once again invite senior MGA and FIAU officers to address the audience, this time remotely, and to reply to the questions of CEOs, compliance officers, money laundering reporting officers, fraud analysts and other gaming employees. Financial sector representatives who service the gaming industry are also invited to attend.

Furthermore, delegates will be invited to participate in a brief industry survey before the event where they will also have the opportunity to present written questions to the regulators.

A panel consisting of senior regulators, industry representatives and compliance practitioners will discuss the salient points that will emerge from this survey, stressing on how the industry should react and how the challenges being faced should be managed.

Manfred Galdes, ARQ’s managing partner and the event moderator, said that “through their participation in this survey, gaming operators can actually shape the agenda of this live discussion forum. They can share what keeps them up at night and why certain compliance requirements are making it more difficult for them to continue to provide services in the way they have always done”.

This free online event will be held on December 15 from 2 to 4pm. For more information, contact events@arqgroup.com or log on to https://forms.gle/b4fKYudxupVmM9bb7 to complete the survey and register for this free event.