The line-up of speakers and panellists for the forthcoming AML & Financial Crime Conference, jointly organised by ARQ Group and the Malta Bankers’ Association, includes C-level executives, senior government officials and supervisors, chairpersons of constituted bodies as well as renowned local and international consultants.

The theme of the conference is ‘Aligning Growth Strategies with the National Financial Crime Compliance Agenda’ and will be held on June 21, 2022 at the Westin Dragonara Resort, between 1:30hpm and 5:45pm.

The event focuses on the challenge of pursuing growth opportunities and innovation within the context of an increasingly intense Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) landscape. The conference is taking place within the context of the grey listing of Malta by the FATF in 2021 and the steps that have been taken since then to increase the effectiveness of the necessary reforms.

Following an introduction by ARQ Group Managing Partner Manfred Galdes and Malta Bankers’ Association Secretary General Karol Gabarretta, the newly-elected Chair of the MBA – Marcel Cassar – will deliver a keynote speech. He will be followed by a panel discussion on the challenges of managing FCC efforts in a constantly changing landscape. This discussion will be moderated by Alex Konewko, Risk Executive at ARQ Group, and will feature Cynthia Borg, Head of Financial Crime Compliance at APS Bank plc; Mandy Falzon, Chief Compliance Officer at HSBC Bank Malta plc; Ryan Caruana, MLRO & Head of Investigations & Analytics at Bank of Valletta plc; Maruska Buttigieg Gili, Chief Risk Officer at BNF Bank Malta plc as well as Vincent Borg, Head of Financial Crime Compliance, MeDirect Bank Malta plc.

The second panel discussion, moderated by Dr Galdes, will focus on one of the core themes of the conference, namely the challenge to balance effective supervision and economic growth. The panellists include Kenneth Farrugia, Director FIAU; Matthew Scicluna, Deputy Head Financial Crime Compliance at MFSA; Geraldine Spiteri Lucas, CEO/Registrar of the Malta Business Registry; Henry Schmeltzer, Deputy Chair MBA and Stefan John Berry, Council President of the Malta Association of Compliance Officers.

The concluding session will focus on the steps that need to be taken to shape the national agenda against the backdrop of the FATF plenary decision being announced a few days before the conference. The discussion will be moderated by Tonio Zarb, President of the IFSP, and will also feature the following panellists: Alfred Camilleri, Chairperson of the National Coordinating Committee on Combating Money Laundering and Funding of Terrorism; Marisa Xuereb, President of The Malta Chamber; Enrico Bradamante, Chairman of iGEN; Conrad Cassar Torregiani, President of the Malta Institute of Taxation and Louis de Gabriele, President of the Malta Chamber of Advocates.

The various sessions from the conference will provide a platform to explore the next steps for Malta and the financial services sector following the FATF June plenary decision. The audience will also be provided with an update by Yehuda Shaffer on the process currently being undertaken to conclude Malta’s second National Risk Assessment.

