As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to unfold, businesses are acting fast to mitigate its repercussions. Now, more than ever, is the time for enterprises to rethink their strategies and diversify activities and processes, so that they can retain their employees, safeguard their market position and be in the best possible position to resume efficient productivity as soon as the business environment begins to normalise.

This is a challenging time at best and being able to tap into whatever help is available is key. Businesses should be aware of all the support measures that have been launched in recent days and able to identify which of these can apply to them quickly and decisively. With so much else going on, this can be difficult with the overload of information being issued at different times from various sources.

Aware of this, ARQ is tracking all developments closely and has combined the main measures announced so far in one handy reference guide, which will be kept updated with the latest news and developments. This ‘live’ document can be found on https://arqgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/200417-COVID_19-Measures.pdf.

For more details and information, contact Calvin Vella on cvella@arqgroup.com.