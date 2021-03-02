A man was arrested by the police on Monday after he showed up to pick up a package containing narcotic substances from Customs Central Office in Qormi.

Customs said that since Brexit came into effect with packages from the UK becoming subject to formalities, procedures and customs’ controls, it noted a constant and consistent pattern of importation of narcotic substances and seeds from the UK.

It said that in the first nine weeks of this year it intercepted 10 such packages, an average of more than one a week. There were instances when more than one such package arrived on the same day.

These were addressed to individuals in Birkirkara, Qormi, Żebbuġ, Ħamrun, Swieqi, Xlendi, Iklin, Msida, St Paul’s Bay and Sliema.

Some of the packages were sniffed out by three dogs.

All were referred to the drug squad who continued with their investigations and will be taking steps according to law, customs said.

Customs added that, in all, the importation amounted to around a kilo of drugs.