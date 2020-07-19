A young man who is suspected to form part of a criminal gang that steals mobile phones and sells them in Malta and abroad, has been arrested and is due in court on Monday.

The man, 18, was arrested following investigations into the theft of 13 mobile phones from a Birkirkara establishment on April 2.

The police said they had established that the suspect and another man forced open the ship at about 1.20am and stole the phones, worth some €8,000. The phones were later all sold locally.

Investigations are continuing and the police said they may arraigned other persons in connection with the same crime.