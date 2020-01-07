The police made several arrests late on Monday after a violent protest by migrants at Safi Detention Centre.

The protest started at about 7.30pm, with several migrants banging on fences and trying to rush the gate.

The police deployed reinforcements and a number of arrests were made.

No one was injured.

The reason for the disturbance was not immediately clear, but migrants held several violent protests last year, demanding their freedom. Cars were torched and property extensively damaged in one of the protests.

On Sunday, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia revealed that a Maltese request for assistance for the relocation of rescued migrants has not drawn a single offer of help.

The minister was replying in a tweet to a story carried on Times of Malta on Saturday where the outgoing Malta representative of the UNHCR said 1,400 asylum seekers are being held illegally at the Marsa and Safi centres, some of them detained for five months.

Kahin Ismail, representing the UNHCR (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) said that the conditions in Malta's detention centres, especially at Safi, were very poor and unaccompanied minors were being unlawfully detained along with adults.

Mr Ismail acknowledged that the unprecedented number of boat arrivals in 2019, roughly 3,400, put a strain on the system, and that asylum seekers were being detained at Safi and Marsa centres because there was no space in the open centres.