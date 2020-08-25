Police have arrested a man and seized a gun in a raid in connection with a double murder in Sliema last week.

The man, an Albanian national, was arrested in the ongoing raid in a property on Floriana on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were seen carrying a gun in an evidence bag out of the building on Triq san Frangisk. Police sources say it matches the murder weapon but it will undergo forensic testing before it is confirmed.

They also removed a cardboard box from the premises, which has a sign advertising the services of a private investigator.

Police released a photo of the man they have arrested in connection with the Sliema double murder. Photo: Police

The major breakthrough comes a week after Christian Pandolfino and his partner Ivor Maciejowski were shot dead in their home in Sliema.

Evidence found in a stolen getaway car that was picked up last week, had led police to a suspected hideout.

The scene of the police raid in Floriana. Video: Claire Caruana

Police had trawled through CCTV footage from the scene, which showed clear images of several suspects leaving the Locker Street house.

It is understood officers began planning the raid on Monday and it was given the go-ahead on Tuesday morning.

More to follow