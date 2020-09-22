Robert Arigo is to step down from his role as Nationalist Party treasurer, although he will remain deputy leader for party affairs.

The announcement was made by Arrigo himself on Net FM, the party radio station.

He said he cannot stand attacks he has been subjected to from within the party, with one person even having texted him 350 times.

Arrigo took over the role when the party could not find somebody to replace Antoine Zammit, who resigned after a short stint exactly a year ago.

Times of Malta had reported at the time that the Nationalist Party’s dire financial situation and its declining popular support were putting off potential candidates.

Zammit, who owns a computer shop in Qormi, resigned less than two months into his term, in the wake of an embarrassing video he uploaded to YouTube in which he complained that adult channels were not accessible on IPTV.

Arrigo said in a live interview on Tuesday that he had asked the executive committee to find a replacement for him as treasurer.

He also highlighted how the PN's financial situation had improved under his watch.

In June, Arrigo reported that the Nationalist Party had returned a profit and achieved financial stability.

"We are proud to have financial stability that permits us to look forward and invest," he had said.

He said the PN media had been losing up to €1 million each year, something which was unacceptable. By 2021 this would be zeroed, without selling off assets, and there would be no more burdens.