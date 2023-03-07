Arringo Ltd, an innovative business solutions provider and industry leader in the modern outsourcing industry, has announced their sponsorship of Sirens Football Club, a professional football club from the north-western seaside village of San Pawl il-Baħar in Malta. Founded in 1968, Sirens FC competes in the Maltese Premier League.

Arringo's commitment to excellence and hard work in delivering exemplary outsourced services aligns perfectly with Sirens FC's dedication to success on the field. By sponsoring the club, Arringo is demonstrating their support for the local community and their enthusiasm for supporting Malta's thriving sports culture.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Sirens FC, a professional football club that represents the spirit of excellence and teamwork that we at Arringo stand for," said Simon Camilleri, CEO of Arringo. "As a leading provider of tailored customer support, KYC, KYB, and back-office solutions for international and local companies, our commitment to delivering exemplary outsourced services aligns perfectly with the professional standards and goals of Sirens FC. We believe in the power of sports to unite communities, and we are proud to be part of this partnership that promotes both sportsmanship and community development."

The sponsorship agreement includes branding on SirensFC's official team kit, stadium and a presence on the team's social media platforms.

Mark Borg Hedley, president of Sirens FC since 2017, expressed his excitement for the partnership, saying: "I am delighted to welcome Arringo as our new sponsor and partner. As a club, we are committed to building strong relationships with businesses that share our values and vision for the future. Arringo's innovative approach to business solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to drive excellence and success on and off the field. We look forward to a successful partnership and achieving great things together."

The sponsorship agreement includes branding on SirensFC's official team kit, stadium and a presence on the team's social media platforms. Arringo Ltd is committed to supporting SirensFC in their efforts to achieve their goals and is looking forward to a successful partnership.

The partnership reflects Arringo's commitment to excellence in all areas of their business, from delivering high-quality outsourced services to supporting local sports teams and community initiatives.