The authorities are planning to require arrivals from a number of destinations considered high risk for COVID-19 to produce a negative test result taken not more than 48 hours previously, Health Minister Chris Fearne told TVM on Wednesday.

A similar requirement has already been introduced in some countries.

Fearne did not mention countries from where arrivals may be required to produce the test results, but said that those who do not produce a negative test will be subjected to a swab test. Refusal would mean that would be quarantined.

The minister explained that new swab tests could produce a result within two hours.

Situation 'under control'

Fearne also insisted that despite the recent spike in virus cases, the situation remained under control since the numbers were not alarming. Malta, he stressed, would maintain its high rate of testing - the highest per-capita in Europe.

He said the new testing centre in Qormi opened on Wednesday and another in Burmarrad opens on Friday.

He said that recent restrictions introduced by legal notice would also be beefed up to plug possible loopholes.

Fearne reiterated the government's plan to reopen schools in September. Talks were being held with the education authorities in Malta as well as in the EU on the best way to protect students and teachers, he said.