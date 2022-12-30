Arsenal will look to finish the year on a high when the Premier League leaders visit Brighton for their final match of 2022 this weekend.

In the race to catch Arsenal, champions Manchester City have no margin for error when they host struggling Everton, while Newcastle aim to extend their hot streak against Leeds.

Nketiah key to Arsenal charge

With Gabriel Jesus ruled out for several months, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was relieved to see Eddie Nketiah get on the scoresheet in the 3-1 win against West Ham on Boxing Day.

In his first start this season, Nketiah bagged the third goal in the London derby as the 23-year-old proved he can be an able deputy for Brazil striker Jesus, who suffered a knee injury at the World Cup.

