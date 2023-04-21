Title-chasing Arsenal must beat bottom club Southampton this weekend if they are to hold off fast-charging Manchester City ahead of next week’s Premier League summit meeting.

Tottenham risk losing touch with Newcastle in the battle for a top-four place unless they avoid defeat at St James’ Park, while time is running out for Leicester to lift themselves out of the relegation mire.

AFP Sport looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the action.

Must-win for Arsenal

Arsenal could have been 11 points clear of Manchester City heading into the clash at the Etihad on April 26 but draws against Liverpool and West Ham have cost them.

The Gunners were 2-0 up in both of those matches, adding to the sense of frustration among fans who are desperate to celebrate a first Premier League title triumph since 2004.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt