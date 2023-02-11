Premier League leaders Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City will be desperate to return to winning ways this weekend as Jurgen Klopp searches for answers to Liverpool’s dire form.

Chelsea face a tough trip to West Ham, with Graham Potter forced into a juggling act after an influx of expensive new players, while Manchester United take on Leeds for the second time in five days.

AFP Sport looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the action.

Can Arsenal hold their nerve?

Arsenal travelled to Goodison Park last week as hot favourites to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League but left after suffering just their second league defeat of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s men — chasing the Gunners’ first league title for 19 years — struggled to silence the doubters earlier this campaign, even after starting at a sprint.

