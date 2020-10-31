The days when the two league matches between Arsenal and Manchester United decided where the title was destined are over, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday.

The former United striker featured in many of those matches when managerial legends Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger were in charge and passions often boiled over both on and off the pitch.

Such fireworks are unlikely on Sunday at least off the pitch as 15th-placed United host Arsenal, who are two points better off having played a game more.

Solskjaer — who will be taking charge of United for the 100th time — and his Gunners counterpart Mikel Arteta are very different personalities to Ferguson and Wenger.

