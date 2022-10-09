Bukayo Saka’s double sent Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League after a 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday that further dented the Reds’ title aspirations.

The Gunners led three times at the Emirates as Gabriel Martinelli struck within a minute and Saka scored in first-half stoppage time.

Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino replied for Liverpool either side of half-time, but Jurgen Klopp’s men are now 14 points adrift of the leaders after winning just two of their opening eight league games.

Worse could be to come for Liverpool as they face Manchester City at Anfield next weekend.

Arsenal restored their one-point lead over City and further strengthened their case to be considered serious title contenders after beating Tottenham in the north London derby last weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s men sped out of the blocks as Martinelli exposed the space in behind under-fire Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to sweep home the opener.

