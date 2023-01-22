Arsenal made a huge statement of their Premier League intent on Sunday, coming from behind to beat in-form Manchester United 3-2 in front of a raucous Emirates crowd.

United forward Marcus Rashford silenced the home fans with the opening goal but an equaliser from Eddie Nketiah and a wonderful second-half strike from Bukayo Saka turned the match on its head.

But the visitors, dangerous on the break throughout the match, levelled the pulsating encounter when Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez headed in after Arsenal failed to clear a corner.

