Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus will miss the start of the new Premier League season after undergoing a minor operation, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, he had a little procedure this morning,” Arteta said after Arsenal’s penalty shoot-out win over Monaco in a pre-season friendly.

“He had some discomfort in his knee that has been causing some issues and they had to go in and resolve it. It is not something major but he looks to be out for a few weeks I think.

“It is a big blow because we had him back to his best, especially the way he played against Barcelona, and he was in good condition and we lost him.”

