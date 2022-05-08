Eddie Nketiah boosted Arsenal’s bid to finish in the Premier League’s top four with a brace in their 2-1 win against Leeds as the Yorkshire club dropped into the relegation zone after Everton’s 2-1 victory at Leicester on Sunday.

While second placed Manchester City waited for their chance to go three points clear of leaders Liverpool with a win against Newcastle later on Sunday, the focus in the day’s early games was on the top four and the relegation battle.

Nketiah netted twice in the first 10 minutes at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta’s side earned their fourth successive win.

