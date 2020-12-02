Mikel Arteta on Wednesday backed calls for concussion substitutes after Arsenal’s David Luiz was involved in a sickening clash of heads with Raul Jimenez that left the Wolves striker with a fractured skull.

Luiz played on until half-time of Sunday’s match, with Arsenal insisting concussion protocols were followed, but was replaced as blood continued to seep through his head bandage.

