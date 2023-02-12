Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta accused the officials of “changing the rules” and said Brentford’s equaliser against the Premier League leaders in Saturday’s 1-1 draw should have been disallowed for offside.

Arteta was left fuming when Ivan Toney’s controversial header cancelled out a first Arsenal goal for Leandro Trossard at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners lost at struggling Everton last week and their latest setback leaves them six points clear of second-placed Manchester City as the title race heats up.

City host Aston Villa on Sunday before the champions travel to Arsenal on Wednesday for a crucial showdown.

