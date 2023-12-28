Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal are ready to enter the January transfer market should their squad remain as "exposed" in recent times.

The Gunners are without five players for Thursday's match at home to West Ham, a match where victory for Arsenal will see them regain top spot in the Premier League from Liverpool.

Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber, Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all still sidelined, however, while Arsenal's Kai Havertz is banned following five yellow cards so far this season.

Arsenal spent more than £200 million ($256 million, 230 million euros) recruiting new players to the Emirates ahead of the current campaign, including their £105 million club-record signing of Declan Rice from the Hammers.

The England midfielder was joined at the Emirates Stadium by Havertz and Timber after Arsenal went on a spending spree, having missed out on the Premier League title despite being top for 248 days last season.

