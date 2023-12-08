Mikel Arteta says he will continue to show passion on the touchline despite landing himself with a ban for Arsenal’s trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Spaniard will not be in the dugout at Villa Park as Arsenal aim to strengthen their grip at the top of the Premier League after he received a third yellow card of the season in Tuesday’s last-gasp victory at Luton.

The Gunners came from behind to win 4-3 as Declan Rice headed in the decider deep into stoppage time, with Arteta cautioned by referee Samuel Barrott, who deemed he had celebrated the goal excessively.

