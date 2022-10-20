Mikel Arteta admitted on Tuesday his behaviour on the touchline can “get heated” as the Arsenal boss accepted it is important for managers to keep their emotions under control.

Jurgen Klopp has been charged with improper behaviour by the Football Association following the Liverpool manager’s red card during the 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Klopp was sent to the stands for his angry reaction towards referee Anthony Taylor and one of his assistants after Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was not awarded a foul following a challenge by Bernardo Silva.

Click here for full story.