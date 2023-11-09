Arsenal are within touching distance of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages after Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka clinched a 2-0 win against Sevilla on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side got back on track after successive domestic defeats thanks to Trossard’s first half opener and Saka’s strike after the break at the Emirates Stadium.

With three wins from four Group B games, Arsenal sit in first place, four points ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

The north Londoners will be certain to reach the last 16 if they take one point from their remaining matches at home to Lens and at PSV.

